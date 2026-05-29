Доцільність як вектор оптимального розширення образу дійсності

У попередніх роботах [1,2,3] ми визначили доцільність як можливість наявної дійсності формувати новий образ самої себе. Зокрема, через процес пізнання (само-пізнання). Йдеться не лише про здатність суб’єкта – як представника дійсності – створювати нові уявлення про дійсність, а про глибший процес, у якому наявна дійсність через досвід, інтуїцію, смислове напруження і пізнавальну активність суб’єкта відкриває можливість нового образу самої себе.

У цьому сенсі доцільність не є зовнішньою метою, наперед накладеною на дійсність. Вона є внутрішньою можливістю дійсності переходити до нового образу, не втрачаючи зв’язку зі своїм попереднім станом. Тому доцільність можна розуміти як особливий принцип формування новизни: вона не просто дозволяє появу нового, а спрямовує цю появу так, щоб новий образ не знищував смислу старого, а розширював його.

На рівні пізнання принцип доцільності, де-факто, працює як вектор спрямування інтуїтивного досвіду до оптимального понятійно-артикульованого образу: від інтуїтивно-досвідного припущення про можливість нового образу до його осмисленого варіанту.

Інтуїція ніби пробує різні можливі конфігурації майбутнього образу дійсності, перевіряючи, яка з них здатна бути не просто новою, а доцільно новою. Саме тут виникає первинна інформаційна напруженість: дійсність уже не може бути повністю утримана у старому образі, але ще не має остаточно сформованого нового смисло-утворюючого образу.

Цю інформаційну напруженість можна розуміти як початковий стан переходу. Старий образ уже виявляється недостатнім, однак він ще не відкидається. Він залишається смисловим і часовим підґрунтям, на якому може постати новий образ. Відтак новизна не виникає з порожнечі. Вона народжується як розширення того, що вже було, але що тепер потребує нової форми, нового горизонту і нового смислового розгортання.

Саме тому ми говоримо про вектор доцільності, який спрямовує інформаційну напруженість старого образу до нового образу дійсності [3]. Але цей рух не є простим заміщенням одного образу іншим. Новий образ не скасовує старого; він надає йому нового, розширеного смислу. Старий образ у новому не зникає, а починає говорити інакше. Він входить у нову конфігурацію, у якій його попередній смисл не знищується, а переосмислюється.

Тут важливим стає поняття часової суперпозиції образів [3]. Старий і новий образи дійсності не існують як два ізольовані стани, між якими є лише механічний перехід. У живому процесі пізнання вони певний час накладаються один на одного. Старий образ ще зберігає свою смислову силу, а новий уже починає відкривати інший горизонт дійсності. Саме в цій суперпозиції можлива трансформація: новий образ не руйнує старого, а ретроактивно відкриває в ньому те, що раніше залишалося прихованим або недостатньо вираженим.

У цьому контексті можна запропонувати евристичне припущення: оптимальне розширення старого образу до нового може описуватися пропорцією, близькою до золотого перетину. Тоді новий образ співвідноситься зі старим не довільно, а в певній мірі оптимальної новизни. Найпростішим виразом цієї гіпотези може бути відношення:

новий образ / старий образ ≈ 1,618

Це не слід розуміти як математичну формулу пізнання. Радше йдеться про евристичну модель, яка дозволяє описати оптимальну пропорцію між збереженням і новизною.

Якщо ця пропорція суттєво перевищує 1,618, тоді виникає небезпека надмірної новизни. У такому разі новий образ може відірватися від попереднього – старого – настільки, що перестане забезпечувати розвиток. У цьому випадку ми будемо мати новизну, але без справжнього розширення смислу, який втрачено при розриві зі старим образом. Це тому, що новий образ, втрачаючи зв’язок із тим досвідом, з якого мав би постати, втрачає своє смислове підґрунтя.

Такий розрив порушує часову суперпозицію образів. Старий і новий образи вже не перебувають у живому накладанні. Вони не резонують між собою. Новий образ більше не відкриває старого, а просто витісняє або заперечує його. Тоді доцільність як принцип оптимального розширення порушується, бо новизна перестає бути продовженням дійсності у новому образі, а стає її надмірною, відірваною конструкцією.

Якщо ж пропорція не досягає рівня, близького до 1,618, тоді виникає інша проблема: новий образ залишається недостатньо новим. Він не має сили справжнього розширення. Старий образ лише частково модифікується, але не відкриває нового горизонту. У такому випадку ми маємо не трансформацію, а локальне уточнення, не новий образ дійсності, а лише корекцію попереднього образу.

Отже, пропорція, близька до золотого перетину, може бути розглянута як гіпотетична міра оптимального розширення образу дійсності. Вона позначає такий стан, у якому новий образ уже виходить за межі старого, але ще не втрачає з ним смислової і часової неперервності. Саме тут зберігається смисл старого образу і водночас виникає новий, розширений смисл образу дійсності.

Тому вектор доцільності можна визначити як спрямування інформаційної напруженості наявної дійсності до такого нового образу самої себе, у якому старий образ не скасовується, а оптимально розширюється. У цій перспективі доцільність є не просто умовою появи нового, а принципом збереження живої пропорції між минулим досвідом і майбутнім образом. Вона утримує пізнання від двох крайнощів: від недостатньої новизни, яка лише повторює старе, і від надмірної новизни, яка втрачає зв’язок із тим, з чого постала.

У найкоротшому формулюванні це можна сказати так: доцільність є вектором оптимального розширення старого образу дійсності до нового образу в пропорції, близькій до золотого перетину, завдяки чому не втрачається смисл старого образу і водночас формується новий, розширений смисл дійсності.

Ризикована ілюстрація проблеми доцільності як «вектора» розширення: несуперпозиційність образів макро- і мікросвіту

Цю логіку доцільного розширення можна спробувати проілюструвати на прикладі співвідношення макроскопічного і квантового образів світу. Йдеться не про те, щоб переносити гіпотезу про оптимальне співвідношення старого, попереднього, і нового образу дійсності у пропорції, близькій до золотого перетину, у фізику як таку. Йдеться про інше – про епістемологічне питання: чи здатен новий образ дійсності увійти у смислову і часову суперпозицію зі старим образом, не руйнуючи його і не редукуючись до нього.

У нашому розумінні знання не зводиться до формальної правильності опису або до математичної передбачувальності. Тобто, нагадаємо, знання для нас не є лише обґрунтованим істинним переконанням (Justified True Belief), навіть якщо це переконання є математичним. Знання у нашому розумінні постає як обґрунтована істинність узгодження сенсу і смислу наявної дійсності. Сенс ми розуміємо як інтуїтивне, досвідне або навіть математично-інтуїтивне схоплення певного варіанту дійсності. Смисл же є артикульованим образом того, що цей варіант дійсності означає. Тому повнота знання передбачає не лише точний формалізм, а й можливість такого образу, у якому сенс і смисл входять у взаємне узгодження [1].

Саме тут квантова фізика виявляє особливу епістемологічну напругу. Вона володіє надзвичайно точним математичним описом мікросвіту, має потужну передбачувальну силу й експериментальну підтверджуваність у практиці. Однак образ дійсності, який відкриває цей формалізм, залишається недостатньо смислово артикульованим. Іншими словами, квантова фізика математично відкриває мікросвіт, але ще не дає такого цілісного смислового образу мікросвіту, який міг би бути оптимально узгоджений із нашим образом макросвіту.

Простіше кажучи, ми маємо ефективну математичну інтерпретацію мікросвіту, але досі ще не розуміємо, у чому полягає її смисл. Бо смисл того образу, який ми маємо про макросвіт, принаймні зрозумілий: це середовище виникнення, еволюції та самореалізації нас, людей.

Макроскопічний образ світу спирається на сталі предмети, траєкторії, локалізацію, причинну послідовність і просторово-вимірюваний досвід. Квантовий образ світу, навпаки, вводить імовірнісність, залежність стану від вимірювання та спостереження, нелокальні кореляції і математичні структури, які не мають прямого наочного відповідника у звичайному досвіді. Тому між макро- і мікрообразом світу виникає не просто різниця масштабів, а порушення смислової суперпозиції двох образів однієї і тієї самої дійсності.

Тобто ми досі не можемо сказати двох важливих речей: 1) на якому образі світу базується той новий образ дійсності, який ми називаємо мікросвітом, і яке нове прочитання макросвіту відкриває нам мікросвіт; 2) маючи коректні та експериментально підтверджувані обґрунтування істинності математичних описів мікросвіту, ми не маємо смислового образу цього світу, що позбавляє мікросвіт – у нашому розумінні – доцільності для нас.

Можливо, саме відсутність смислового образу мікросвіту щораз більше лякає нас – людей – своїми непередбачуваними технологічними наслідками.

З позиції принципу доцільності це можна описати ще так: квантовий образ дійсності є новим образом, який не був достатньо доцільно суперпозиціонований зі старим, макроскопічним образом. Він або редукується до старих макроінтуїцій – матеріальна частинка як «предмет», хвиля, траєкторія, об’єкт, місце, – але тоді мікросвіт втрачає власну радикальну новизну; або ж подається як чисто математичний формалізм, який бездоганно працює, але не формує достатньо цілісного образу дійсності для людської інтуїції. У першому випадку новизна є недостатньою, у другому – надмірною щодо можливості смислової неперервності цілісного світобачення.

Коротко: принцип доцільності як вектор розширення каже, що відсутність суперпозиції між старим і новим образом дійсності руйнує смислову узгодженість між цими образами.

Саме тут може бути застосоване наше евристичне припущення про оптимальну пропорцію доцільного розширення). Якщо новий образ дійсності має постати як розширення старого, а не як його механічне повторення або повний розрив із ним, тоді між старим і новим образом повинна зберігатися певна оптимальна пропорція. Евристично цю пропорцію можна мислити як близьку до золотого перетину: новий образ має перевищувати старий (≈ 1,618), але не настільки, щоб старий образ утратив свою смислову участь у новому цілому.

У цьому сенсі питання про золоте січення між макро- і мікрообразом світу не є питанням про фізичне число, приховане між двома масштабами природи. Це питання про міру смислової сумісності між двома образами дійсності. Що мало би бути збережене з макроскопічної очевидності, щоб квантовий образ не став абсолютно чужим для пізнання? І скільки квантової новизни має бути прийнято, щоб мікросвіт отримав свій смисловий образ і не був зведений до застарілих макрообразів? Саме ця пропорція між збереженням і новизною становить епістемологічний сенс нашого припущення.

Тому розрив між макро- і мікрообразом світу можна розглядати як приклад ситуації, у якій порушується принцип доцільної суперпозиції старого і нового образу. Новий образ мікросвіту не руйнує макроскопічного світу як фізичної дійсності, але він ставить під питання її звичний макроскопічний образ. Він не може бути просто доданий до старого образу, як нова деталь до вже готової картини. Водночас, будучи радикально відділений від старого образу, він нівелює можливість цілісного знання однієї й тієї самої дійсності.

Є ще один важливий момент, чому між образами мікро- і макросвіту існує епістемологічний розрив. Репрезентантами дійсності, яка стримить до формування нового образу самої себе, є ми – пізнаючі суб’єкти, що існують та еволюціонують у макросвіті. Наш досвід, інтуїція, когнітивний апарат і мова є налаштованими на «смислове поле» макро-рівня дійсності.

Коли суб’єкт намагається сформувати інтуїтивний образ мікросвіту, він здатен описати його математично (абстрактно-формалістично), але не може знайти для нього адекватного смислового образу. Бо «макроскопічна налаштованість» суб’єкта не має для такого нового образу ні відповідної уяви, ні достатньо сформованого смислу.

Отже, проблема полягає не лише у фізичному переході від мікрорівня до макрорівня. На рівні математичного формалізму такі переходи частково описані. Проблема полягає в тому, що на рівні образу дійсності цей перехід залишається смислово незавершеним. Математична інтуїція мікросвіту значно випередила його смислову артикуляцію. Квантова фізика знає мікросвіт математично, але ще не має достатньо узгодженого смислу його образу як дійсності.

У такій перспективі квантова фізика може бути зрозуміла як приклад знання з вираженою асиметрією між сенсом і смислом. Її сенс заданий математичною, імовірнісною і статистичною інтуїцією. Проте смисл цього математизованого сенсу – тобто артикульований образ того, якою є дійсність, що відкривається квантовим формалізмом, – залишається недостатньо сформованим. Саме тому квантовий мікросвіт є математично відкритим, але ще не смислово довершеним образом дійсності.

Цей приклад дозволяє краще зрозуміти, чому доцільність не можна зводити лише до появи нового. Нове саме по собі ще не є доцільним. Доцільним воно стає лише тоді, коли може увійти у таку суперпозицію зі старим образом, у якій старий образ не скасовується, а отримує новий, глибший смисл. Якщо ж новий образ не може бути суперпозиціонований зі старим, пізнання отримує або формально правильну, але смислово розірвану модель, або інтуїтивно знайому, але недостатньо нову редукцію.

Звідси випливає важливий підсумок: принцип доцільності є не лише принципом формування нового образу дійсності, а й принципом збереження суперпозиції між старим і новим образом. Він вимагає такої міри розширення, за якої новий образ не руйнує смислу старого і водночас не залишається в його межах. Евристично ця міра може бути описана як пропорція, близька до золотого перетину (≈ 1,618) – оптимального стану між недостатньою новизною і надмірним розривом.

У найкоротшому формулюванні це можна сказати так:

квантова фізика демонструє ситуацію, у якій математичний сенс нового образу дійсності випереджає його смислову артикуляцію, а тому макро- і мікрообрази світу ще не входять у повну доцільну суперпозицію. З позиції принципу доцільності це означає, що між ними ще не знайдено оптимальної пропорції розширення старого образу до нового – такої пропорції, у якій зберігався би смисл макроскопічного досвіду і водночас відкривався би новий смисл квантової дійсності.

Замість висновку: можна припустити, що прагнення Роджера Пенроуза позиціонувати Свідомість як універсальну властивість, яка пронизує собою і мікро-. і макросвіт, мають право бути прочитаними як пошук об’єднуючого смислу між мікро- і макрорівнями дійсності. У цьому контексті Свідомість постає не лише і не обов’язково як суто психічний феномен а як смислова ланка, завдяки якій дві, досі не не-суперпозиціоновані реальності – квантова і макроскопічна – могли би бути узгоджені в єдиному образі дійсності.

Тут треба нагадати, що послідовність епістемологічних статей ми розпочали з переформулювання традиційного визначення знання як Обгрунтованого Істинного Переконання (Justified True Belief – JTB).

Наше визначення звучить так: знання є обґрунтованою істинністю узгоджених сенсів і смислів наявної дійсності [1, 3].

І з цього означення випливає: якщо сенси і смисли мікро- та макросвіту залишаються неузгодженими, то ми не можемо вважати, що маємо цілісне знання дійсності як єдиного образу.

Автор дякує Орестові Друлю за компетентні та влучні коментарі та зауваження. Без його посильної участі висловлені у цій та у попередній статтях думки, навряд чи були б висловлені.

Список посилань:

1. Фільц О., «Знання як доцільність сенсів та смислів», Збруч, 25.11.2025

2. Фільц О., «Вільна енергія цивілізації», Збруч, 05.12.2025

3. Filts O. (Фільц О.), “Purposiveness as a vector of information: from bits to a new image of reality” («Доцільність як вектор інформації»), Zbruc (Збруч), 16.05.2025

* * * * * * *

Oleksandr Filts

PURPOSIVENESS AS A VECTOR OF THE OPTIMAL EXPANSION OF THE IMAGE OF REALITY

In our previous works [1,2,3] we defined purposiveness as the possibility of present reality to form a new image of itself. In particular, this occurs through the process of cognition (self-cognition). This is not merely a matter of the subject – as a representative of reality – being able to create new representations of reality, but of a deeper process in which given reality, through the subject’s experience, intuition, semantic tension, and cognitive activity, opens the possibility of a new image of itself.

In this sense, purposiveness is not an external goal imposed on reality in advance. It is the inner possibility of reality to pass into a new image without losing its connection with its previous state. Therefore, purposiveness may be understood as a special principle of the formation of novelty: it does not merely allow the appearance of the new; it directs this appearance in such a way that the new image does not destroy the meaning (= smysl)* of the old one, but expands it.

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* In our original terminology: 1, sensy are assumptions of purposefulness directed toward given reality, grounded in experience and intuition. 2. Smysly are the meaningful formulations of this purposefulness, grounded in conceptual reasoning. 3. The Ukrainian language provides a rare and truly valuable advantage for such a distinction. “Sensy” – from the Latin sensus – point to feeling, perception, sensory apprehension. “Smysly,” connected with the root “to think,” already signify understanding, explanation, conceptualization. 4. That is why sensy without smysly remain mute, while smysly without sensy remain blind.

At the level of cognition, the principle of purposiveness, de facto, functions as a vector directing intuitive experience toward an optimal conceptually articulated image: from an intuitive-experiential supposition about the possibility of a new image to its meaningful (smyslful) version.

Intuition, as it were, tries out various possible configurations of the future image of reality, testing which of them is capable of being not merely new, but purposively new. It is here that the primary informational tension arises: reality can no longer be fully contained within the old image, yet it does not yet have a finally formed, meaning-generating (smysl-generating) new image.

This informational tension may be understood as the initial state of transition. The old image already proves insufficient, but it is not yet rejected. It remains the semantic and temporal ground upon which a new image may emerge. Thus novelty does not arise out of nothing. It is born as an expansion of what already was, but of what now requires a new form, a new horizon, and a new semantic unfolding.

This is why we speak of a vector of purposiveness, which directs the informational tension of the old image toward a new image of reality [3]. Yet this movement is not a simple replacement of one image by another. The new image does not abolish the old; it gives it a new, expanded meaning. The old image does not disappear in the new one, but begins to speak differently. It enters a new configuration in which its previous meaning (=smysl) is not destroyed, but reinterpreted.

Here the concept of the temporal superposition of images becomes important [3]. The old and the new images of reality do not exist as two isolated states between which there is only a mechanical transition. In the living process of cognition, they overlap for a certain time. The old image still preserves its semantic force, while the new image is already beginning to open another horizon of reality. It is precisely within this superposition that transformation becomes possible: the new image does not destroy the old one, but retroactively reveals in it what had previously remained hidden or insufficiently expressed.

In this context, one may propose a heuristic assumption: the optimal expansion of the old image into the new one may be described by a proportion close to the golden ratio. In that case, the new image relates to the old one not arbitrarily, but in a certain measure of optimal novelty. The simplest expression of this hypothesis may be the following relation:

new image / old image ≈ 1.618

This should not be understood as a mathematical formula of cognition. Rather, it is a heuristic model that allows us to describe the optimal proportion between preservation and novelty.

If this proportion significantly exceeds 1.618, the danger of excessive novelty arises. In such a case, the new image may detach itself from the previous – the old – image to such an extent that it ceases to ensure development. In this case we will have novelty, but without a genuine expansion of meaning, which is lost in the rupture with the old image. This is because, by losing its connection with the experience from which it should have emerged, the new image loses its semantic (=smyslfull) ground.

Such a “gap” disrupts the temporal superposition of images. The old and new images no longer remain in a living overlap. They no longer resonate with one another. The new image no longer opens the old one, but simply displaces or negates it. Then purposiveness as a principle of optimal expansion is violated, because novelty ceases to be a continuation of reality in a new image and becomes its excessive, detached construction.

If, on the other hand, the proportion does not reach a level close to 1.618, another problem arises: the new image remains insufficiently new. It lacks the force of genuine expansion. The old image is only partially modified, but no new horizon is opened. In such a case, what we have is not transformation, but a local clarification; not a new image of reality, but merely a correction of the previous image.

Thus, the proportion close to the golden ratio may be considered a hypothetical measure of the optimal expansion of the image of reality. It denotes a state in which the new image already goes beyond the old one, but does not yet lose its semantic and temporal continuity with it. Precisely here the meaning of the old image is preserved, while at the same time a new, expanded meaning (=smysl) of the image of reality emerges.

Therefore, the vector of purposiveness may be defined as the direction of the informational tension of given reality toward such a new image of itself in which the old image is not abolished, but optimally expanded. In this perspective, purposiveness is not merely a condition for the emergence of the new, but a principle of preserving a living proportion between past experience and the future image. It protects cognition from two extremes: from insufficient novelty, which merely repeats the old, and from excessive novelty, which loses its connection with that from which it emerged.

In the shortest formulation, this may be stated as follows: purposiveness is a vector of the optimal expansion of the old image of reality into a new image in a proportion close to the golden ratio, thanks to which the meaning of the old image is not lost, while a new, expanded meaning of reality is formed.

A Risky Illustration of the Problem of Purposiveness as a “Vector” of Expansion: the Non-Superpositionality of the Images of the Macro- and Microworld

This thoughts of purposive expansion may be illustrated by the relation between the macroscopic and the quantum images of the world. The point is not to transfer the hypothesis about the optimal relation between the old, previous image of reality and the new one, in a proportion close to the golden ratio, into physics as such. The point is something else: an epistemological question of whether a new image of reality is capable of entering into a semantic and temporal superposition with the old image, without destroying it and without being reduced to it.

In our understanding, knowledge cannot be reduced to the formal correctness of a description or to mathematical predictability. That is, let us recall, for us knowledge is not merely “Justified True Belief” (JTB), even if this belief is mathematical. In our understanding, knowledge appears as the justified truth of the alignment of sense and meaning of present reality [3]. Sense is understood here as an intuitive, experiential, or even mathematical-intuitive grasp of a certain variant of reality. Smysl (=Meaning), by contrast, is the articulated image of what this variant of reality signifies. Therefore, the fullness of knowledge presupposes not only a precise formalism, but also the possibility of such an image in which sense and meaning enter into mutual alignment [1].

It is precisely here that quantum physics reveals a particular epistemological tension. It possesses an extraordinarily precise mathematical description of the microworld, powerful predictive capacity, and experimental confirmation in practice. However, the image of reality opened by this formalism remains insufficiently articulated in terms of meaning (=smysly). In other words, quantum physics mathematically “opens the door” to microworld, but it does not yet provide such an integral semantic image of the microworld’s “room” as could be optimally aligned with our image of the macroworld.

Put more simply, we have an effective mathematical interpretation of the microworld, but we still do not understand what its meaning (= smysl) consists in. For the meaning (=smysl) of the macroworld’s image we have is at least understandable: it is the environment of the emergence, evolution, and self-realization of us, human beings.

The macroscopic image of the world is based on stable objects, trajectories, localization, causal sequence, and spatially measurable experience. The quantum image of the world, by contrast, introduces probability, the dependence of state on measurement and observation, nonlocal correlations, and mathematical structures that have no direct equivalent of imagination in ordinary experience. Therefore, between the macro- and microimage of the world there arises not merely a difference of scale, but a disruption of the semantic superposition of two images of one and the same reality.

That is, we still cannot say two important things: 1) upon which image of the world is the new image of reality that we call the microworld based, and what new reading of the macroworld does the microworld open for us; 2) although we have correct and experimentally confirmed justifications of the truth of mathematical descriptions of the microworld, we do not have a semantic (=smyslfull) image of this world, which deprives the microworld – in our understanding – of purposiveness for us.

Perhaps it is precisely the absence of a semantic image of the microworld that increasingly frightens us – human beings – with its unpredictable technological consequences.

From the standpoint of the principle of purposiveness, this may also be described as follows: the quantum image of reality is a new image that has not been sufficiently purposively superposed with the old, macroscopic image. It is either reduced to old macro-intuitions – a material particle as an “object,” a wave, a trajectory, an object, a place – and then the microworld loses its own radical novelty; or else it is presented as a purely mathematical formalism that works flawlessly but does not form a sufficiently integral image of reality for human intuition. In the first case, novelty is insufficient; in the second, it is excessive in relation to the possibility of the semantic continuity of an integral worldview.

In short: the principle of purposiveness as a vector of expansion says that the absence of superposition between the old and the new image of reality destroys the semantic alignment between these images.

It is here that our heuristic assumption about the optimal proportion of purposive expansion may be applied. If the new image of reality is to emerge as an expansion of the old one, and not as its mechanical repetition or complete rupture from it, then a certain optimal proportion must be preserved between the old and the new image. Heuristically, this proportion may be conceived as close to the golden ratio: the new image must exceed the old one (≈ 1.618), but not so much that the old image loses its semantic participation in the new whole.

In this sense, the question of the golden ratio between the macro- and microimage of the world is not a question about a physical number hidden between two scales of nature. It is a question about the measure of semantic compatibility between two images of reality. What would have to be preserved from macroscopic obviousness so that the quantum image would not become absolutely alien to cognition? And how much quantum novelty must be accepted so that the microworld may acquire its semantic image and not be reduced to outdated macroimages? It is precisely this proportion between preservation and novelty that constitutes the epistemological meaning of our assumption.

Therefore, the rupture between the macro- and microimage of the world may be regarded as an example of a situation in which the principle of the purposive superposition of the old and the new image is violated. The new image of the microworld does not destroy the macroscopic world as physical reality, but it calls into question its habitual macroscopic image. It cannot simply be added to the old image as a new detail to an already completed picture. At the same time, when radically separated from the old image, it nullifies the possibility of integral knowledge of one and the same reality.

There is one more important reason why an epistemological rupture exists between the images of the micro- and macroworld. We – the knowing subjects who exist and evolve in the macroworld – are representatives of the reality that strives to form a new image of itself. Our experience, intuition, cognitive apparatus, and language are attuned to the “semantic field” of the macro-level of reality.

When the subject attempts to form an intuitive image of the microworld, he or she is able to describe it mathematically (in an abstract-formalist way), but cannot find an adequate semantic (=smyslfull) image for it. For the subject’s “macroscopic attunement” has neither the corresponding imagination nor a sufficiently formed meaning (=smysl) for such a new image.

Thus, the problem lies not only in the physical transition from the microlevel to the macrolevel. At the level of mathematical formalism, such transitions are partially described. The problem is that, at the level of the image of reality, this transition remains semantically unfinished. The mathematical intuition of the microworld has far outstripped its semantic (=smyslfull) articulation. Quantum physics knows the microworld mathematically, but it does not yet have a sufficiently aligned meaning (=smysl) of its image as reality.

In this perspective, quantum physics may be understood as an example of knowledge with a pronounced asymmetry between sense and smysl (=meaning). Its sense is given by mathematical, probabilistic, and statistical intuition. Yet the smysl (=meaning) of this mathematized sense – that is, the articulated image of what kind of reality is opened by quantum formalism – remains insufficiently formed. This is why the quantum microworld is mathematically opened, but is not yet a semantically completed image of reality.

This example allows us to understand more clearly why purposiveness cannot be reduced merely to the appearance of the new. The new as such is not yet purposive. It becomes purposive only when it can enter into such a superposition with the old image in which the old image is not abolished, but acquires a new, deeper meaning. If, however, the new image cannot be superposed with the old one, cognition receives either a formally correct but semantically (=smyslfully) ruptured model, or an intuitively familiar but insufficiently new reduction.

From this follows an important conclusion: the principle of purposiveness is not only a principle of forming a new image of reality, but also a principle of preserving the superposition between the old and the new image. It requires such a measure of expansion in which the new image does not destroy the meaning of the old and, at the same time, does not remain within its limits. Heuristically, this measure may be described as a proportion close to the golden ratio (≈ 1.618) – the optimal state between insufficient novelty and excessive rupture.

In the shortest formulation, this may be stated as follows:

quantum physics demonstrates a situation in which the mathematical sense of the new image of reality outpaces its semantic (=smyslfull) articulation, and therefore the macro- and microimages of the world do not yet enter into a full purposive superposition. From the standpoint of the principle of purposiveness, this means that the optimal proportion of the expansion of the old image into the new one has not yet been found between them – the kind of proportion in which the meaning (=smysl) of macroscopic experience would be preserved while the new meaning (=smysl) of quantum reality would simultaneously be opened.

By way of conclusion: one may assume that Roger Penrose’s efforts to position Consciousness as a universal property that permeates both the micro- and the macroworld have the right to be read as a search for a unifying meaning (=smysl) between the micro- and macrolevels of reality. In this context, Consciousness appears not only – and not necessarily – as a purely mental phenomenon, but as a semantic link through which two realities that have not yet been superposed – the quantum and the macroscopic – , could be aligned within a single image of reality.

Here it should be recalled that we began this sequence of epistemological articles by reformulating the traditional definition of knowledge as Justified True Belief (JTB).

Our definition reads as follows: knowledge is the justified truth of aligned senses and meanings of present reality [3].

And from this definition it follows: if the senses and smysles (=meanings) of the micro- and macroworld remain unaligned, then we cannot consider ourselves to possess integral knowledge of reality as a single image.

Acknowledgement

The author thanks Orest Drul for his competent and insightful comments and review-remarks. Without Orest Drul’s active participation, the opinions expressed in this and previous articles would hardly have been expressed.

References:

1. Фільц О (Filts O.), “Знання як доцільність сенсів і смислів» («Knowledge as the Purposiveness of Senses and Smysles (-Meanings»)”, Zbruč, 25.11.2025.

2. Фільц О. (Filts O.), «Вільна енергія цивілізації»“ («The Free Energy of Civilization”), Zbruč, 05.12.2025.

3. Filts O. (Фільц О.), “Purposiveness as a Vector of Information: From Bits to a New Image of Reality” (“Доцільність як вектор інформації”), Zbruč (Збруч), 16.05.2025.