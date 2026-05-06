Від переконання до узгодження: нове визначення знання

Мої три попередні повідомлення про потребу нового визначення знання – як показують дискусії на цю тему – постійно вимагають нових і нових уточнень та доповнюючих формулювань. Таким, на жаль, є кожен шлях пошуку «нових образів дійсності». Тому пропоную наступний варіант підходу до проблеми визначення знання, який все ж базується на попередніх думках, але містить деякі суттєві доопрацювання.

Отже:

Знання зазвичай визначали як обґрунтоване істинне переконання. У класичній традиції, що тягнеться від платонівсько-арістотелівської лінії, ця формула виглядала настільки переконливою, що впродовж століть здавалася майже непорушною. У стислому вигляді її можна передати як істинну думку разом із її обґрунтуванням – orthē doxa meta logou. У новітній епістемології ця формула закріпилася в добре знаній абревіатурі JTB – Justified True Belief.

Проблема JTB особливо виразно постала після статті Едмунда Ґеттієра 1963 року. Ґеттієр показав, що можна мати переконання, яке має достатнє обґрунтування у своїй істинності, але все ж не є знанням. Він описав ситуації, у яких істинність виявляється не дійсною, а лише видимою завдяки так званій epistemic luck – епістемічній випадковості. Так буває, коли у процес формування знання втручається непередбачуваний та недоврахований фактор, який руйнує істинність ситуації (приклад – нижче).

Саме тому ґеттієрівські контрприклади-парадокси стали своєрідною “колодою в оці” всієї класичної теорії пізнання (епістемології): вони показали, що триєдина формула Платона не завжди гарантує наявність знання. По суті, вони відкрили не просто локальну трудність, а тріщину в самому фундаменті давньої впевненості у тому, що ми добре розуміємо, що таке знання.

Оскільки самі контрприклади Ґеттієра доволі громіздкі, найчастіше для пояснення парадоксу послуговуються класичним прикладом Бертрана Рассела зі зламаним годинником, описаним ще 1948 року. Своїм прикладом Бертран Рассел хоча й натякнув на проблему недостатності загальноприйнятої формули знання, але не розвинув своєї думки. Він, так би мовити, вказав лише на «тріщину» у визначенні знання, але вважав, що ця тріщина не сягає самого фундаменту. Однак його приклад – простий і наочний – якнайкраще ілюструє парадокс, описаний 15 років пізніше Ґеттієром.

У вільному переказі цей приклад виглядає так. Пан Х, поважний джентльмен, має годинник, якому цілковито довіряє і має на те підстави: годинник цей виготовлений найкращою фірмою, ретельно доглядається і ніколи раніше не підводив свого власника. Якось йому потрібно було знати точний час. Він дивиться на годинник і бачить: 3:43 пополудні. Пан Х переконаний, що знає, котра година. Насправді ж годинник зупинився саме на цих цифрах ще добу тому. Тому і сталася прикра випадковість: хоча зараз і справді 3:43, але годинник цього не показував, а час на ньому лише випадково збігся з дійсною ситуацією.

Саме тут і виникає парадокс. Якби пан Х подивився на годинник кількома хвилинами раніше чи пізніше, він отримав би цілком хибне уявлення про дійсний час. Отже, він стає заручником епістемічної випадковості: замість знання він має лише його видимість. Його помилка полягає не тільки в тому, що годинник виявився несправним. Вона ще й у тому, що його переконання в бездоганності механізму було надмірним. Іншими словами, його досвід не був належно узгоджений зі смислом того, чим є будь-який механізм: річчю, яка може підвести. Рассел, таким чином, задовго до Ґеттієра вказав на ту саму тріщину, яка поступово почала руйнувати фундамент: істинне переконання ще не є знанням, якщо в основі його істинності лежить випадковий збіг з реальною (наявною) дійсністю.

Після Ґеттієра епістемологія другої половини ХХ століття буквально вибухнула спробами “полагодити” формулу JTB. До неї почали додавати четверту умову, яка мала б убезпечити знання від випадкових епістемічних збоїв. У різних варіантах пропонували вимогу причинно-наслідкового (каузального) зв’язку між фактом і переконанням, умову надійності процесу (яку неможливо сформулювати), виключення хибних проміжних посилок (якби не…) і ще низку подібних рішень. Я також у 2018 році запропонував свій варіант “четвертої умови”, вважаючи, що включення до визначення знання критерію очевидності могло б зняти проблему випадкових збігів. Проте сьогодні мушу визнати: і ця спроба виявилася невдалою.

Причина, як на мене, полягає в тому, що проблема Ґеттієра не зводиться до браку ще одного допоміжного “запобіжника”. Усі пошуки четвертої умови виявилися лише частковими латками: одна працює для одного класу прикладів, але не витримує наступного. Отже, проблема не в тому, що до JTB треба ще щось додати, а в тому, що сама ця модель виходить із хибної передумови. Вона мислить істину як наперед даний критерій, уже передбачуваний у переконаннях суб’єкта. Саме тому будь-яка нова поправка виявляється безсилою: вона не торкається самої природи переконання, на якому засновується вся конструкція класичного визначення JTB.

Переконання, будучи психологічно-суб’єктивною категорією, фактично не потребує для самого суб’єкта жодного додаткового обґрунтування. Воно вже наперед задає йому істинність того, у що він передбачувано вірить. У момент переконаності суб’єкт не сумнівається у правдивості свого твердження саме тому, що переконання спирається на досвід, який він вважає достатнім. Щоб вийти за межі цього суб’єктивізму, саме переконання, на мою думку, слід розкласти на дві складові.

Перша складова – чуттєво-безпосередня, заснована на досвіді, інтуїції, чуттєвому припущенні про “суть справи”, тобто на припущенні про доцільність наявної дійсності.

Друга – розумово-понятійна, пов’язана зі здатністю осмислити ситуацію, тобто сформулювати смисл цієї доцільності.

Першу складову ми називаємо сенсами, другу – смислами.

Отже, сенси – це припущення про доцільність наявної дійсності, засновані на досвіді та інтуїції

Смисли – це осмислене формулювання цієї доцільності, засноване на понятійному розумуванні.

Українська мова надає для такого розрізнення рідкісну й справді цінну перевагу. “Сенси” – від лат. sensus – вказують на відчуття, сприйняття, чуттєве схоплення. “Смисли”, пов’язані з коренем “мислити”, означають уже розуміння, пояснення, концептуалізацію.

Саме тому сенси без смислів лишаються німими, а смисли без сенсів – сліпими.

Однак і сенси, і смисли вимагають ще одного пояснення: що саме ми називаємо доцільністю? У класичній філософській традиції тут не можна оминути інтерпретацію Карла Ясперса щодо кантівського розуміння доцільності. Вона звучить так: «Доцільним є таке буття, в основі якого лежить уявлення (образ) самого себе» (нім.: Zweckmäßigkeit ist ein Sein, dem die Vorstellung seiner selbst zugrunde liegt).

Ця формула є важливою тому, що вона «обходить» просте телеологічне (ціле-спрямоване і по суті тавтологічне) визначення доцільності, надаючи їй новий, онтологічний смисл. Однак у нашому випадку йдеться вже не про онтологічне, а про епістемологічне використання поняття. Тому я пропоную таке робоче – епістемологічне – визначення:

Доцільність – це усяка можливість формування нового образу наявної дійсності.

Однак для завершеного розгляду питання про визначення доцільності все ж необхідно зазначити таке. Нам не лише потрібно чітко розводити два рівні вживання поняття доцільності –онтологічний та епістемологічний. Нам, в узгодженні з нашим епістемологічним визначенням, слід усе ж сформулювати і власне онтологічне визначення.

Адже на онтологічному рівні йдеться про саму дійсність як таку, тобто про її внутрішню властивість не залишатися замкненою в одному-єдиному стані, а здатною, так би мовити, до власної еволюції, хоча б у формуванні нових образів самої себе. У цьому сенсі я пропоную таке онтологічне визначення:

доцільність – це властивість наявної дійсності формувати новий образ самої себе.

На епістемологічному ж рівні нас цікавить уже не ця властивість як така, а те, як вона відкривається у пізнанні: у сенсах як інтуїтивних припущеннях щодо доцільності наявної дійсності та у смислах як осмисленому формулюванні цієї доцільності. Отже, онтологічне визначення доцільності задає глибший горизонт, тоді як епістемологічне показує, яким чином цей горизонт стає доступним для будь-якого мислення і знання.

Після цього усі наші визначення можна укласти в послідовний ряд.

Доцільність – це можливість формування нового образу наявної дійсності (в тому числі і самої себе).

Гіпотеза – це узгодження сенсів і смислів щодо наявної дійсності, яке ще потребує обґрунтування своєї істинності.

Знання – це обґрунтована істинність такого узгодження.

У повнішому вигляді це можна сказати так.

Гіпотеза – це узгодження між припущенням про можливість формування нового образу наявної дійсності – тобто сенсами – і осмисленим формулюванням цього образу – тобто смислами – яке ще потребує обґрунтування своєї істинності.

Знання, відтак – це обґрунтована істинність вже узгоджених між собою – припущення про можливість формування та осмисленого формулювання нового образу щодо наявної дійсності.

Інакше кажучи: таке узгодження без його обґрунтованої істинності є гіпотезою; узгодження з його обґрунтованою істинністю є знанням.

Саме тут ми можемо перейти до нашого нового лаконічного визначення:

знання – це обґрунтована істинність узгоджених сенсів і смислів щодо наявної дійсності.

Відповідно, пізнання – це процес виявлення істинності через обґрунтоване узгодження сенсів і смислів щодо наявної дійсності.

Знання, отже, є обґрунтованою КОНСТАТАЦІЄЮ, а пізнання – ПРОЦЕСОМ виявлення і обґрунтування істини через узгодження сенсів і смислів наявної дійсності.

Нарешті, якщо врахувати наші два визначення доцільності – епістемологічне й онтологічне, то можемо сказати так: ми можемо пізнавати наявну дійсність, але сама наявна дійсність не є лише предметом пізнання, а й тим, що уможливлює формування знання про саму себе.

У цих формулах закладене не лише декларативне (тобто накопичене і архівоване) розуміння знання – яким воно є у своїй сукупності, – а й процедурний вимір – як саме воно утворюється. Знання постає не статичною даністю, а процесом обґрунтування істинності узгодження між тим, що інтуїтивно схоплюється, і тим, що осмислено формулюється. Саме тому ми виходимо за межі класичної моделі JTB і пропонуємо інший підхід: знання як процес і результат узгодження носіїв істинності.

Якщо тепер повернутися до Расселового годинника, то стає видно: пан Х мав не знання, а лише переконання, заледве узгоджене з попереднім досвідом, яке випадково збіглося з дійсністю. Якби він не лише бачив 3:43, а й одночасно враховував дійсний смисл самого механізму – тобто те, що жоден реальний (а не той, що в його уяві: вічно точний) механізм не є абсолютно бездоганним, – його чуттєво-інтуїтивне – сенсовне – сприйняття не могло би бути беззастережно узгодженим із його смисловим розумінням. Отже, він не мав обґрунтованої істинності такого узгодження, а тому не мав і знання.

Нарешті, варто коротко пояснити, чому ми говоримо саме про узгодження, а не просто про єдність сенсів і смислів. Єдність може лишатися лише фактом поєднання, навіть випадковим або механічним. Узгодження ж означає активне співвіднесення, взаємну перевірку, внутрішню роботу співмірності. Воно передбачає не просто цілісність, а досягнуту відповідність.

Саме тому смисли без сенсів сліпі: аби їх побачити, вони мають бути узгоджені з живим досвідом. А сенси без смислів німі: аби вони “заговорили”, їх потрібно узгодити з понятійним формулюванням.

Отже, знання маємо тоді, коли володіємо обґрунтуванням на користь істинності сенсів і смислів щодо наявної дійсності, узгоджених між собою.

Квітень 2026, м. Львів

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From Belief to Alignment (Attunement): the Crisis of the Classical and a New Definition of Knowledge

Knowledge has usually been defined as justified true belief. In the classical tradition extending from the Platonic-Aristotelian line, this formula appeared so convincing that for centuries it seemed almost unshakable. In condensed form, it may be rendered as true opinion together with its justification – orthē doxa meta logou. In modern epistemology, this formula became fixed in the well-known abbreviation JTB – Justified True Belief.

The problem of JTB emerged with particular clarity after Edmund Gettier’s 1963 paper. Gettier showed that one may have a belief that has sufficient justification for its truth and yet still not have knowledge. He described situations in which truth turns out not to be actual, but only apparent – owing to so-called epistemic luck – epistemic accident. This happens when, in the process of the formation of knowledge, an unpredictable and insufficiently taken into account factor intervenes and destroys the truth of the situation (an example follows below).

That is why Gettierian counterexamples-paradoxes became a kind of “log in the eye” of the whole classical theory of knowledge (epistemology): they showed that Plato’s triadic formula does not always guarantee the presence of knowledge. In essence, they disclosed not merely a local difficulty, but a crack in the very foundation of the old confidence that we understand well what knowledge is.

Since Gettier’s counterexamples themselves are rather cumbersome, the paradox is most often explained by means of Bertrand Russell’s classic example of the broken clock, described as early as 1948. By means of his example, Bertrand Russell, although he hinted at the inadequacy of the generally accepted formula of knowledge, did not develop his thought further. He, so to speak, pointed only to a “crack” in the definition of knowledge, but thought that this crack did not reach the very foundation. Nevertheless, his example – simple and vivid – illustrates as well as possible the paradox described fifteen years later by Gettier.

In a free retelling, the example looks as follows. Mr. X, a respectable gentleman, has a clock which he trusts completely and has grounds to trust: the clock was made by the best company, is carefully maintained, and has never previously let its owner down. One day he needed to know the exact time. He looks at the clock and sees: 3:43 p.m. Mr. X is convinced that he knows what time it is. In fact, however, the clock had stopped at exactly those time-figures already a day earlier. That is why an unfortunate accident occurred: although it really is now 3:43, the clock was not showing it, and the time on it only accidentally coincided with the actual situation.

Precisely here the paradox arises. If Mr. X had looked at the clock a few minutes earlier or later, he would have obtained a completely (false idea of the actual time. Thus he becomes a hostage of epistemic luck: instead of knowledge, he has only its appearance. His mistake lies not only in the fact that the clock turned out to be defective. It also lies in the fact that his belief in the faultlessness of the mechanism was excessive. In other words, his experience was not properly coordinated (in alignment) with the meaning of what any mechanism is: a thing that can fail. Russell, in this way, long before Gettier pointed to the same crack that gradually began to undermine the foundation: true belief is not yet knowledge if the basis of its truth lies in an accidental coincidence with actual (present) reality.

After Gettier, epistemology in the second half of the twentieth century literally exploded with attempts to “repair” the JTB-formula. A fourth condition began to be added to it, which was supposed to protect knowledge from accidental epistemic breakdowns. In different versions, people proposed a requirement of a causal connection between fact and belief, a condition of reliability of the process (which cannot really be formulated), the exclusion of false intermediate premises (“if not for...”), and a number of similar solutions. In 2018, I also proposed my own version of a “fourth condition,” believing that the inclusion of the criterion of obviousness in the definition of knowledge might remove the problem of accidental coincidences. Yet today I must admit that this attempt too proved unsuccessful.

The reason, as I see it, is that Gettier’s problem is not reducible to the lack of one more auxiliary “safety device.” All searches for a fourth condition turned out to be only “partial patches”: one works for one class of examples, but fails before the next. Thus, the problem is not that something else must be added to JTB, but that this model itself proceeds from a false premise. It thinks truth as a given criterion, already presupposed in the subject’s beliefs. That is why any new correction proves powerless: it does not touch the very nature of belief on which the whole construction of the classical definition of JTB rests.

Belief, being a psychological-subjective category, in fact does not require for the subject himself any additional justification. It already, in advance, sets for him the truth of what he predictably believes. In the moment of conviction, the subject does not doubt the truthfulness of his statement precisely because belief rests on an experience he considers sufficient. In order to move beyond the limits of this subjectivism, belief itself, in my view, should be unfolded into two components.

The first component is sensory-immediate, grounded in experience, intuition, and a sensory supposition about the “essence of the matter,” that is, on an assumption (presupposition) about the purposefulness directed toward given reality.

The second is rational-conceptual, connected with the ability to make sense of the situation, that is, to formulate the “smysl”= meaning of this purposefulness.

We call the first component sensy, and the second – smysly.

Thus, sensy are assumptions of purposefulness directed toward given reality, grounded in experience and intuition.

Smysly are the meaningful formulations of this purposefulness, grounded in conceptual reasoning.

The Ukrainian language provides a rare and truly valuable advantage for such a distinction. “Sensy” – from the Latin sensus – point to feeling, perception, sensory apprehension. “Smysly,” connected with the root “to think,” already signify understanding, explanation, conceptualization.

That is why sensy without smysly remain mute, while smysly without sensy remain blind.

Yet both sensy and smysly require one further clarification: what exactly do we call purposefulness? In the classical philosophical tradition, one cannot avoid Karl Jaspers’s interpretation of Kant’s understanding of purposefulness. It sounds as follows: “The purposive is such a being whose ground lies in the representation (image) of itself” (German: Zweckmäßigkeit ist ein Sein, dem die Vorstellung seiner selbst zugrunde liegt).

This formula is important because it “bypasses” a merely teleological (goal-directed and essentially tautological) definition of purposefulness, giving it a new, ontological meaning. In our case, however, the issue is no longer the ontological but the epistemological use of the concept. Therefore I propose the following – epistemological – working definition:

Purposefulness is every possibility of forming a new image of given reality.

However, for a complete consideration of the question of how purposefulness should be defined, it is still necessary to state the following. We must not only clearly distinguish between two levels in the use of the concept of purposefulness – the ontological and the epistemological. In agreement with our epistemological definition, we must also formulate a properly ontological definition. For on the ontological level, what is at issue is reality itself as such, that is, its inner property of not remaining closed within one single state. In this sense, I propose the following ontological definition:

purposefulness is the property of present reality to form a new image of itself.

On the epistemological level, however, our concern is no longer with this property as such, but with the way it discloses itself in cognition: in sensy as intuitive suppositions concerning the purposefulness of present reality, and in smysly as the meaningful formulation of this purposefulness. Thus, the ontological definition of purposefulness sets a deeper horizon, while the epistemological one shows how this horizon becomes accessible to thought and knowledge.

After this, all our definitions may be arranged in a coherent sequence.

Purposefulness is the possibility of forming a new image of given reality (including oneself).

Hypothesis is the alignment (co-ordination) of sensy and smysly with regard to given reality, which still requires the justification of its truth.

Knowledge is the justified truth of such coordination.

In a fuller form, this may be said as follows.

Hypothesis is the coordination between the assumption that is possibility of forming a new image of given reality (sensy’s), and the meaningful formulation of this image (smysly’s), which still requires the justification of its truth.

Knowledge, accordingly, is the justified truth of the aligned – possibility of formation and the meaningful formulation of a new image with regard to given reality.

In other words: alignment without its justified truth is hypothesis; alignment with its justified truth is knowledge.

Precisely here we may pass to our new concise definition:

knowledge is the justified truth of aligned sensy and smysly with regard to given reality.

Correspondingly, cognition is the process of revealing truth through the justified alignment of sensy and smysly with regard to given reality.

Knowledge, thus, is the justified STATEMENT of truth, and cognition – the PROCESS of its revealing and justification.

Finally, if we take into account our two definitions of purposefulness – the epistemological and the ontological one – we may say the following: we can have knowledge of present reality, but present reality itself is not merely the object of cognition; it is also that which makes possible the formation of knowledge about itself.

These formulas contain not only a declarative (that is, accumulated and archived) understanding of knowledge – what it is in its totality – but also a procedural dimension: how exactly it is formed. Knowledge appears not as a static given, but as the result of process of justifying the truth through the co-ordination between what is intuitively apprehended and what is meaningfully formulated. That is why we move beyond the classical JTB model and propose another approach: knowledge as the process and result of the co-ordination of carriers of truth.

If we now return to Russell’s clock, it becomes clear that Mr. X had not knowledge, but only a belief barely coordinated with previous experience, which accidentally coincided with reality. If he had not only seen 3:43, but at the same time taken into account the actual smysl (meaning) of the mechanism itself – namely, that no real mechanism (as opposed to the one in his imagination – eternally exact) is absolutely faultless – then his sensory-intuitive – sensy-based (senses based) – apprehension could not have been unconditionally coordinated with his smysly-based (meaning-based) understanding. Therefore he did not possess the justified truth of such coordination, and consequently he did not possess knowledge either.

Finally, it is worth briefly explaining why we speak precisely of alignment (coordination), and not simply of the unity of sensy and smysly. Unity may remain merely a fact of combination, even an accidental or mechanical one. Alifgnment, by contrast, signifies active correlation, mutual testing, an inner work of commensuration. It presupposes not merely wholeness, but achieved correspondence.

That is why smysly without sensy are blind: in order to be seen, they must be coordinated with living experience. And sensy without smysly are mute: in order for them to “speak,” they must be coordinated with conceptual formulation.

Thus, we have knowledge when we possess a justification in favor of the truth of sensy and smysly with regard to present reality, coordinated with one another.

April 2026, Lviv